Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley ‘Hates America and that’s why he got broke’

featuredDana White talks Covington title shot, says Cerrone and Woodley should retire

featuredColby Covington: Tyron Woodley ‘Hates America and that’s why he got broke’

featuredColby Covington defeats Tyron Woodley then stumps for Trump at UFC Vegas 11

featuredUFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley post-fight press conference video

September 20, 2020
There has never been any love lost between former teammates Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley… and it’s going to remain that way.

Covington got the better of Woodley in their UFC Vegas 11 main event. He dominated the better part of the rounds, eventually winning via a TKO stoppage because of a rib injury in round five.

While many rivals shake hands and make good after going to war in the Octagon, that didn’t happen after their fight, and Covington has no intention on it ever coming to pass.

Hear what Covington had to say about the fight and Woodley on Saturday night, as well as the conversation he had with U.S. President Donald Trump, who called Covington to congratulate him.

Dana White talks Covington title shot, says Cerrone and Woodley should retire

