Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and ‘woke athletes’ as ‘spineless cowards’

September 21, 2020
Colby Covington ripped on LeBron James and those he called “the woke athletes,” saying that he is fighting for law enforcement and the Trumps.

Covington unleashed on LeBron James at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference following his victory over Tyron Woodley.

