Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and ‘woke athletes’ as ‘spineless cowards’

Colby Covington ripped on LeBron James and those he called “the woke athletes,” saying that he is fighting for law enforcement and the Trumps.

Covington unleashed on LeBron James at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference following his victory over Tyron Woodley.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Video: US President Donald Trump calls Colby Covington to congratulate him after UFC Vegas 11 win

Trending Video > UFC Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)