Colby Covington: ‘This is about settling a blood rivalry’ | UFC 272 Media Day Video

Top welterweight contender Colby Covington faces former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters are coming off losses to champion Kamaru Usman and hopeto solidify themselves at the top of the rankings.

During Wednesday’s UFC 272 Media Day, Covington spoke about the upcoming grudge match, the rivalry, former president Donald Trump, and wanting to fight Dustin Poirier.

