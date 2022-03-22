Colby Covington surrounded by police at Miami restaurant after Jorge Masvidal altercation | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 22, 2022
UFC welterweight rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at a Miami restaurant on Monday.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Covington can be seen outside of Papi Steak in Miami Beach surrounded by law enforcement officers. According to TMZ Sports, Covington had dinner at the restaurant with the Nelk Boys. As Covington was leaving the restaurant, he was allegedly attacked by Masvidal.

“How did he know I was here,” Covington can be heard saying in the video.

Jorge Masvidal posts video directed toward Colby Covington after restaurant altercation

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates, training partners and best friends, but those days are long gone. The two fought in the UFC 272 main event on March 5. Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision, but obviously that didn’t settle the beef between the two.

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

