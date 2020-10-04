Colby Covington slams those wishing President Trump harm after he tests positive for COVID-19

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington fired back at the “slime in Hollywood and woke sports” wishing harm on U.S. President Donald Trump after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Covington has been a longtime support of the President. He has attended several of President Trump’s rallies, was the first UFC fighter to visit the White House (where he presented Trump with his interim UFC championship belt), and was even a special guest of the President’s at his recent debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Following Covington’s victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 on Sept. 19, President Trump called Covington to congratulate him on his victory. The phone call was aired live on ESPN as the two spoke.

Covington has also been a vocal opponent of several of the outspoken celebrities and athletes that have been using their platforms to make a statement about inequality and police brutality.

So it is no surprise that when President Trump confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Covington would stand up in support of him and fire back at the celebrities and athletes that have made negative comments about the President and wished him ill will in his battle with COVID-19.

“For the people who constantly slander my name, but are all of a sudden concerned with my health and well being: I’m COVID free. I’ve been tested 7 times in the past 3 weeks, including prior to and after meeting with the POTUS. I was also tested during fight week, as well as before and after the debate. ALL NEGATIVE,” Covington wrote on Instagram, before lashing out.

“Speaking of ALL NEGATIVE, how about all the slime in Hollywood and woke sports wishing harm on a 74 year old grandfather!?! How tolerant! Unfortunately for them and fortunately for America, (Donald Trump) is a fighter!!! He KO’s the fake news media daily. He KO’d Slow Joe and Chris Wallace at the same time on Tuesday! Now it’s time for a casual weekend KO of COVID! Here’s to a speedy recovery and 4 MORE YEARS!!!”

