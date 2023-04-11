Colby Covington says UFC ‘will strip’ Leon Edwards if he doesn’t accept fight

UFC president Dana White has made it abundantly clear that former two-time title challenger Colby Covington will face champion Leon Edwards next.

Covington flew to England and weighed in as the backup for Edwards and Kamaru Usman in the trilogy bout at UFC 285 in London on March 18. White said that ‘Chaos’ would get the title shot then.

The bout has not been officially signed, but is expected to take place in England this summer. If Edwards declines to take on Covington, Covington says that the fight promotion will ‘strip’ Edwards of the belt.

“It’s about the time, as the undisputed, undefeated champion of the world, it’s about time I unify my title with Leon Edwards Scissor Hands. He ain’t got nowhere to go now. He’s been crying, ‘oh, I deserve this, oh I deserve…’. No, you don’t deserve sh*t,” Covington told Submission Radio.

“You do as you’re told, boy. You don’t make these decisions at the UFC. That’s Dana White‘s job. You just sit there and you fight the next challenger in line. That’s me. So, Leon, nowhere to go, nowhere to hide now, bitch. I’ll see you.”

“I just think it’s hilarious, and that’s why the fans can’t identify with him. Because the guy… dude, it’s your responsibility, guys, when you become the champion of this company, like I’ve done myself, that you fight the next contender in line. Okay, yeah, you’re the placeholder now, cause he’s not a champion,” said Covington.

“A champion would take on any and all comers, any challengers. So, the fact that he’s trying to pick and choose easy fights. Yeah, I know he wanted to fight the Street Judas Masvidal so bad. Don’t worry, Leon, after I beat your ass this summer, you can fight Jorge on the prelims. No big deal. You guys can fight. Just give up your little placeholder position, you can go back to the prelims like the little bum that you are,” Covington continued.

“But I’m not surprised he’s afraid. He knows the matchup’s the hardest matchup he’s ever gonna have in his life. And he knows I’m coming to take everything he worked for. He worked so hard, sat out two years, fought the easiest fight in the division, Nate Diaz, and the guy’s f*cking saying this and that, like he’s a God and ran through the division. He hasn’t done anything in the sport. And the fact that he’s acting so privileged, like he just earned and deserved all this stuff, is just hilarious. But the fans see that. The fans see the coward that he is, and I’m gonna turn this redcoat into the yellowbelly like the little bitch that he is.”

‘They’ll just strip him’

After having a meeting with UFC brass in Miami during UFC 287 fight week, Covington is convinced that the fight promotion will strip Edwards is he doesn’t accept the matchup.

“Dana White and the UFC, Hunter Campbell and all those, I took them out in Miami. Cause I am the king of Miami. So, I had to show them proper hospitality here in Miami. So, we had a great talk. He’s got nowhere to go. If Leon doesn’t want to fight, I’ve already been assured that it’s okay. They’ll just strip him, and I’m next in line,” Covington said.

“So, the fact that he’s trying to cry and act all privileged is just funny. But there’s nowhere to go. Dana has assured me I’m fighting him this summer. I don’t know the location yet. We’ll have to wait to see from Dana and the big bosses at the UFC what they decide.”

