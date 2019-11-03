Colby Covington on UFC 244 BMF title fight: ‘softest (expletive) fight on the planet’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 3, 2019
Welterweight Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday to win the “BMF” belt. The fight was stopped by the cageside doctor prior to the fourth round due to cuts around Diaz’s right eye.

The title was created by the fight promotion after Diaz suggested it following his UFC 241 win over Anthony Pettis. Designed to indicate the baddest fighter in the world, welterweight title challenger Colby Covington wasn’t impressed with the fight.

Covington criticized the main event immediately following its outcome, posting, “Softest mother (expletive) fight on the planet.”

Masvidal and Covington trained at American Top Team and their dislike for each other has been publicly stated by both men. Covington faces champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 245 main event in Las Vegas on Dec. 14. 

