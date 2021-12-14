Colby Covington on Dustin Poirier: ‘He quits’

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington weighed in on Dustin Poirier‘s submission loss to champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 main event.

The former teammates relationship these days can only be considered a rivalry, and Covington didn’t hold back when discussing Poirier’s loss during an appearance on Submission Radio.

“Just the quitter mentality of Dustin. He’s always been like that. Doesn’t like to work hard. You know, living off beating Conor McGregor,” Covington said when asked what he saw in Saturday’s title fight.

“What’s the big deal about beating Conor McGregor anymore these days? I mean, he has a great legacy, did some great things in the past. The guy made a lot of money, but he doesn’t have that same drive anymore. So, beating a guy like that is not going to mean you’re going to be some world-beater or the best in the world.”

Oliveira, who holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history, took Poirier’s back early in the third round and forced Poirier to tap out via rear-naked choke. Covington believes “The Diamond” quit and wasn’t surprised by the result.

“I figured he’s gonna gas out and he was going to eventually quit. And that’s what he did. Just like in the Khabib fight. He quits, he puts his head on the mat and he leaves his neck open so he can get rear-naked choked. So, it wasn’t a surprise,” Covington said.