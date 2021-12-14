HOT OFF THE WIRE
Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight

featuredCharles Oliveira responds to Conor McGregor’s call out: ‘Let’s go baby’

Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11 post-fight

featuredColby Covington on Dustin Poirier: ‘He quits’

Amanda Nunes UFC 259 post-fight

featuredAmanda Nunes releases statement following loss to Julianna Pena: ‘I undoubtedly accept the rematch’

featuredConor McGregor calls for Ireland vs. Brazil title fight with Charles Oliveira

Colby Covington on Dustin Poirier: ‘He quits’

December 14, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington weighed in on Dustin Poirier‘s submission loss to champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 main event.

The former teammates relationship these days can only be considered a rivalry, and Covington didn’t hold back when discussing Poirier’s loss during an appearance on Submission Radio.

“Just the quitter mentality of Dustin. He’s always been like that. Doesn’t like to work hard. You know, living off beating Conor McGregor,” Covington said when asked what he saw in Saturday’s title fight.

“What’s the big deal about beating Conor McGregor anymore these days? I mean, he has a great legacy, did some great things in the past. The guy made a lot of money, but he doesn’t have that same drive anymore. So, beating a guy like that is not going to mean you’re going to be some world-beater or the best in the world.”

Conor McGregor calls for Ireland vs. Brazil title fight with Charles Oliveira

Oliveira, who holds the record for the most submission wins in UFC history, took Poirier’s back early in the third round and forced Poirier to tap out via rear-naked choke. Covington believes “The Diamond” quit and wasn’t surprised by the result.

“I figured he’s gonna gas out and he was going to eventually quit. And that’s what he did. Just like in the Khabib fight. He quits, he puts his head on the mat and he leaves his neck open so he can get rear-naked choked. So, it wasn’t a surprise,” Covington said.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA