Colby Covington offers Kamaru Usman $25,000 to pass drug test on the spot (UFC 245 video)

Colby Covington offered Kamaru Usman $25,000 to pee in a cup – on the spot – at the UFC 245 press conference on Friday in New York. Colby went on a rant accusing Usman and other notable UFC fighters of using performance enhancing drugs.

