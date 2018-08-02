HOT OFF THE WIRE

Colby Covington Meets with President Donald Trump to Present UFC Title to Him

August 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

Colby Covington wanted nothing more than to meet with President Donald Trump after winning the UFC interim welterweight title and now it’s actually happened.

On Wednesday, Covington got an audience with President Trump where he presented him with a UFC title after defeating Rafael dos Anjos to become champion back in June.

While Covington is expected to lose that belt in September after reigning champion Tyron Woodley faces off with Darren Till at UFC 228, he was still able to present the title to President Trump this week.

Covington had long talked about meeting with President Trump including just minutes after winning the title in Chicago back in June.

“I did everything I said I was going to do,” Covington stated. “I told everybody I was going to make the welterweight division great again, and now I’m going to celebrate how a real American should celebrate winning a world a title, and that’s going to the White House to see Mr. Donald Trump and put this on his desk, unlike the Filth-a-delphia Eagles disrespecting our flag and kneeling for the national anthem.”

UFC president Dana White promised that he would arrange the meeting thanks to his long standing relationship with President Trump that reaches back more than a decade.

White followed through on his promise as he got Covington the meeting he so desired as he presented the UFC title to President Trump on Wednesday.

Sources told MMAWeekly that Covington met with President Trump for approximately 30 minutes at the White House before he was presented with the UFC title. 

Covington is the first UFC fighter in history to get a meeting with a sitting U.S. president as he celebrated with President Trump on Wednesday.

 

               

