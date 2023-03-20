Colby Covington: ‘Leon Edwards is the biggest cheater I’ve ever seen’

Colby Covington weighed in and officially made championship weight during the UFC 286 weigh-ins as a backup for the main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. He sat cage side and watch Edwards successfully defend his welterweight title.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Covington will get the next title shot. Covington was asked about the UFC 286 main event and considers both Usman and Edwards to be ‘cheaters.’ Covington has lost twice to Usman.

“What I thought about the main event is, damn man, I thought Marty Fakenewsman was a cheater. Man, Leon Scott’s the biggest cheater I’ve ever seen,” Covington told Submission Radio.

“The guy talks about ‘headshot, dead’. Dude should be talking about, cage grab, nut grab, nut kick, short grab, this grab. I mean, the guy did everything you could possibly do to cheat in the fight. I mean, he made Marty Fakenewsman look like a choirboy out there. The guy’s just a f**king cheater. He’s a piece of sh*t, and I didn’t make much of the fight,” continued Covington. “Honestly, Marty looked like a shell of his former self. I don’t know if it was the two fights that he had with me and the brutal beatings that he had to take at my hands or whatnot, but it just looks like he’s cashed out. He’s in movies, he’s trying to get to Hollywood, and he’s just not the same guy anymore. And that’s the truth. Everybody saw that.”

Covington didn’t think Edwards did anything ‘special’ against Usman, and and plans to ‘expose’ the champion.

“There wasn’t anything special from Leon Scott. And, you know, I’m excited to get my hands on him now. He’s got nowhere to hide, nowhere to run. And the best part is, you can already see how afraid he is. He’s afraid. You can see it in the way he’s going, ‘oh, Colby’s not…’ No, I’m next, bro. I’m number two in the world. I’m clearly the next contender,” said Covington.

“You’re talking about, oh, he hasn’t fought in this. Bro! You fought Nate Diaz, and before that you took off two years. You’re one of the most inactive fighters in the entire history of the company. So, the guy’s a f**king joke. He’s gonna get exposed, and he knows I’m coming to get that belt. He’s not the champion right now, he’s just a placeholder for me.”

