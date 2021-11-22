HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington leaked the injury to Jorge Masvidal which forced UFC 269 cancellation

November 22, 2021
Colby Covington has leaked to the media the injury which former American Top Team teammate Jorge Masvidal allegedly suffered which forced him to withdraw from his bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 269.

“I’ll tell you the truth of what happened with Jorge Masvidal for real,” Covington told Submission Radio (h/t MMA Junkie for transcription.) “I still have people at his gym that still love me, and I’m the people’s champ for a reason. So, I get the insider scoop on everything. So, that fragile dude, Street Judas Jorge Masvidal, he broke his ribs. He fractured his ribs last Saturday in training, and yeah, he’s fragile and he had to pull out of the fight. It’s too bad that people still love me over at his gym more than they even love him.”

Covington and Masvidal were former friends but have been less than civil for a while now. Covington no longer trains in the same facility but apparently still has connections to what happens within the walls at ATT.

“That’s facts,” he said. “I’m telling you guys the truth. He went to the gym to train last Saturday, doing some sparring – not last Saturday, but the Saturday before. Like, yeah, eight days ago. And, he went to sparring at the gym and gets his ribs fractured, leaves the gym crying and, you know, goes to the doctor and gets the X-ray, and they determine it’s fractured ribs.

“He’s a fragile little bitch. He’s a brittle little bitch. He tried to talk about me being fragile. That’s the most fragilest (sic) guy on the fucking roster. That guy’s a complete little joke. And it’s pretty funny, I think he’s finding out that he’s a nobody, he’s a bum, and that’s the reason people are telling me what’s going on with him. He tried to keep it a secret, He didn’t want to tell the media, he didn’t want people to know, but now they know because of Colby Chaos Covington.”

Masvidal was originally scheduled to fight Leon Edwards, a fight a long time in the making but after an “undisclosed injury” was forced to pull out. Masvidal hasn’t spoken about the injury or commented on Covington’s claims at press time.

