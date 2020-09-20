Colby Covington: ‘I would love to fight Nick Diaz’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 20, 2020
Nick Diaz recently stated his desire and intent to return to the UFC in early 2021. One man ready, willing, and waiting for him is Colby Covington.

Covington is fresh off of a victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday night.

He says that he had signed in 2018 to fight Nick Diaz at Madison Square Garden, but that the fight never materialized. Covington is still interested.

Could Nick Diaz be next for Colby Covington?

