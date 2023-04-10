Colby Covington goes off: ‘I retired Jorge Masvidal in 2022’

Colby Covington really doesn’t like his former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal. ‘Chaos’ went off on ‘Gamebred’ during an interview with Submission Radio.

Masvidal announced his retirement and left his gloves inside the octagon after his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns on Saturday. Covington took aim at Masvidal saying that he retired him when they fought in Las Vegas in March 2022.

“If I want to give my honest take (on Masvidal’s retirement), he was retired after I beat him. He’s a broken man. There’s a reason he came out and did what he did to me in the streets like a little clown. There’s no pride in that guy,” said Covington.

“He just didn’t want to live the rest of his life knowing the he retired off getting his ass beat by me, so of course he’s going to come an lose to somebody else in the division because he didn’t want that hung over his head that I retired him,” continued Covington. “I’ll be honest. I retired Jorge Masvidal, Street Judas, in 2022 in T-Mobile Arena.”

Covington is done talking about Jorge Masvidal

Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision at UFC 272 in March 2022. Weeks after the event, the two were involved in an alleged incident at a Miami restaurant that left Masvidal with felony charges and Covington with injuries.

“I could care less about the journeyman Street Judas Masvidal. The guy’s a felon. He’s a criminal. He’s a coward. He’s not a real man. If he was a real man he wouldn’t have done what he did to me,” said Covington. “I’ve got nothing else to say on him. The only person I care about is mumble-mouth Leon Edwards.”