HOT OFF THE WIRE
Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt UFC 245 backstage

hot-sauce-featuredVideo: Petr Yan and Cody Garbrandt separated backstage at UFC 245

Colby Covington UFC 245 smirk

hot-sauce-featuredColby Covington feels robbed: ‘Fake stoppage. Fake ref.’

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

hot-sauce-featuredJorge Masvidal slings dirt from his past with Colby Covington as verbal war continues

Alistair Overeem NSFW - UFC on ESPN 7

hot-sauce-featuredWARNING: NSFW images of Alistair Overeem’s shredded lip

Colby Covington feels robbed: ‘Fake stoppage. Fake ref.’

December 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

There was a lot of bad blood going into the UFC 245 main event between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington. Even though Usman stopped Covington late in the fifth round, it appears nothing was settled, at least in Covington’s mind.

It certainly was a close fight, but Covington feels the odds were stacked against him, blaming Goddard for a boat load of trumped up charges: from a fake nut shot to a fake eye poke to a fake stoppage. 

Though Covington is known for saying things that leave others wondering if he actually believes what he’s saying, he didn’t have an opportunity to confront the press following the loss to Usman, as he was transported to the hospital to treat a broken jaw. 

He also didn’t hang around the Octagon for long after the bout, as Covington was show sprinting from cageside.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA