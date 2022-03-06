Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in UFC 272 main event

The UFC 272 main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal was hyped as one of the greatest grudge matches in UFC history. It turned out to be a one-sided fight.

Masvidal opened the fight with a flying kick that missed its mark. He connected with leg kicks, but Covington’s forward pressure and grappling was took much for “Gamebred.”

As the fight played out, Covington was able to punch his way into the clinch position and take Masvidal down from there. He pressed forward the entire bout not giving Masvidal the space to get his striking going.

For five rounds, Covington dominated Masvidal. The fight went the distance and all three judges unanimously scored the bout for Covington. The scorecards read (49–46, 50–44, 50–45).

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Covington turned his attention to former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

UFC 272 live results: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

“I just took care of Miami Street Trash. Now it’s time to take care of Louisiana Swamp Trash. Where you at Dustin Poirier, you cuck,” Covington said following Saturday’s win. “You said it was on sight. Name the sight Dustin. Bring that Jezebel of a wife and bring that little kid that’s Conor’s [Mcgregor] kid, and I’ll see you soon. You’re next!”

With the win, Covington rebounded from a loss to champion Kamaru Usman in his last outing. For Masvidal, it was his third loss in a row.