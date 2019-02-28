Colby Covington crashes Kamaru Usman’s UFC 235 open workout

Colby Covington crashed Kamaru Usman’s UFC 235 open workout with a loudspeaker on Thursday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“They know I’m next, they know I’m the real world champion,” Covington said after exiting the open workouts. “There’s no interim about this. I’m the people’s champ, I’m America’s champ. I better be next, if not, they need to give me my release and I’m going somewhere else to defend my title.

“It’s title next or I’m out of the UFC. It’s title or nothing.”

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.