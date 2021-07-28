Colby Covington confirms rematch with Kamaru Usman: ‘He knows it was a fluke’

Top ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington confirmed that he’ll be facing champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch in November at Madison Square Garden.

“It is official. I’ve signed my bout agreement. I know Usman’s signed his side. They paid him finally enough money to come take this ass whoopin, so it’s going down,” Covington told Submission Radio. “And it looks like it’s going to happen in Madison Square Garden on November 6th baring any crazy calls from the government officials over there.”

With the national rise in COVID cases, it’s difficult to predict whether New York City will be able to host an event in November, but Covington is confidence that the date will remain intact.

“There’s still a lot of hoops to go through before November 6th, but that’s the date it will happen. If it doesn’t happen in New York, I would assume that it happens in the home city of the UFC which is Las Vegas,” he said.

Usman defeated Covington in the UFC 245 main event via strikes in their first meeting in December 2019. Covington considers the loss to Usman a fluke.

“He knows he got lucky the first time we fought. It was an uneven playing field that night. It’s going to be to a completely different outcome this time,” Covington said.

“He know the first time we fought it was a fluke. I slipped on a banana peel in the fifth round. I was beating him three rounds to one. That was my fight. He knows that. Deep down inside, he knows that.”

Not only does “Chaos” predict a win over Usman in the rematch, he plans to finish “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“I’m ready to go out there and smash him,” Covington said. “I’m going to completely dismantle Usman on November 6th and I’m going to show that I’m levels above anybody in this organization.”

“I’m going to finish Marty Fake Newsman. It’s not going to the judges, and there’s not going to be a ref in there to save him and stop my momentum. I will finish him inside that octagon, and I will be crowned undisputed welterweight champion of the world,” he said.

