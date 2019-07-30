Colby Covington claims President Donald Trump’s kids will be front row at UFC on ESPN 5

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC star Colby Covington says he’ll have major Trump support when he fights Robbie Lawler on Saturday … claiming Donald Trump’s two oldest sons will be sitting in the front row.

Covington met President Trump at the White House alongside UFC president Dana White last year when he was the interim welterweight champion. Having proclaimed himself a strong supporter of Trump, Covington is expected to get a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in November if he defeats Robbie Lawler on Saturday. If that happens, Covington says he believes that would be enough to draw the President to his fight.