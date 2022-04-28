HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington claims ‘brain injury’ due to Jorge Masvidal attack, judge responds

April 28, 2022
The saga between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal continues.

According to MMA Junkie, the charges, which initially indicated injuries indicated a chipped tooth and damaged watch, have now been updated to include alleged “brain injury.”

Jorge’s next court date will be May 12, according to Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court, from there, a potential trial date could also be set.

Masvidal continues to plead not guilty. In light of the new claims, and Covington saying he was “in fear” of his former teammate and friend, Masvidal was issued a “stay-away order” which means he must “keep 25 feet away from Covington and 500 feet away from Covington’s residence. He also is not permitted to contact Covington directly or indirectly” according to the outlet.

Both Masvidal and Covington were present via Zoom for the hearing.

The now updated charge, according to MMA Junkie, reads that Masvidal “committed aggravated battery on Covington by striking him against his will ‘with a deadly weapon, to wit: HAND(S) or FIST(S) and/or did knowingly and intentionally cause great bodily harm, to wit: BRAIN INJURY …'”

