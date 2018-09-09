Colby Covington Calls Out Tyron Woodley for Madison Square Garden Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 9, 2018
It didn’t take long for Colby Covington to put his two cents into the mix following UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s impressive second-round finish of Darren Till at UFC 228 on Saturday night.

Woodley had barely finished the fight before Covington came charging at him with a challenge to fight at UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. 

“Tyrone! You didn’t blow it!!! Time for you to come see me in The Garden,” Covington said on Twitter. “America’s Champ has another promise to keep.”

Covington had been the interim welterweight champion up until Saturday night. Once Woodley and Till stepped in the Octagon, however, his interim designation melted away. Prior to UFC 228, company president Dana White stated that Covington would get a shot at the winner of the fight. 

That didn’t stop him from taking a parting shot at Till or from being sure to throw a roadblock on Stephen Thompson, who was lobbying for a third fight with Woodley.

               

