Colby Covington calls out Dustin Poirier

No. 1 welterweight contender Colby Covington had a lot to say about the ending of the UFC 264 main event between his former teammate Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

In an interview with Fanatics View’s James Lynch, Covington said he believed McGregor’s snapped tibia toward the end of the first round was a stroke of luck for Poirier.

“Obviously it was a fluke, man. Conor broke his leg. It was a fluke decision ending. It wasn’t a knockout. It wasn’t a clear cut decision, wasn’t a submission,” Covington said to Lynch. “And [Poirier’s] out there strutting in front of the guy’s face at his downfall when [McGregor] made his career and did everything for Dustin to give him this big fight. So I thought it was funny. It showed his true color, character.

“He’s got his little prop for his wife, Jolie out there. Obviously she’s a prop. He only uses her for a prop because he knows he’s a piece of s–t person. He wants to act like he’s a nice guy, a family man, a father, and a good husband. So you know, I just thought it showed his true character [that] night. He’s a dirtbag and so is the whole camp that he resides out of.”

Covington added that a move up to 170 for Poirier would be more lucrative, and if ‘The Diamond’ were to come up to 170, a fight with him would be in his best interest.

“His best money opportunity if he wants to do good business is to come up to 170 and see daddy,” Covington said. “There’s a personal rivalry. This isn’t like I’m trying to pick on someone and there’s no narrative to the fight. Man, this guy, we go back 10 years training together and he said some things to me in the gym. I’ve said some things to him. There’s deep, deep, deep, deep personal issues with this drama and this beef and I just hope they get settled in the octagon someday. But if they don’t, then the fans get to know who daddy is.”

Despite the fact that Poirier is clearly up next to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt, a fight with Covington would certainly bring a lot of eyeballs.

UFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier