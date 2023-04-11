Colby Covington calls Khamzat Chimaev an ‘unprofessional bum’

UFC welterweight Colby Covington makes it a habit to insult and taunt any and all contenders in the 170-pound weight class, including Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev fell within Covington’s crosshairs during an interview with Submission Radio. Chimaev is ranked third in the division. He’s undefeated (12-0) but badly missed weight for his last fight forcing a last-minute shakeup to the entire UFC 279 main card. Chimaev intends to move up to the middleweight division and make a run at the title.

“That dog-face-looking motherf**ker. Oh my God. C**shot. You guys got his name wrong. That’s c**shot. And he’s afraid of me. I am the reason he ran away from this division. He knew I would melt him. He knew what would happen if he got locked in there with raw American steel and twisted sex appeal. He had nothing for me. And he knows that deep down inside,” Covington said.

“I thought this guy was the most active guy. ‘I’m gonna fight every day, every week’. Where’s he at? When’s the last time the guy showed up? What’s he done in this sport? Who’s he beat? All the guys he beat are on the regional circuit now. So, how is this guy so hyped up like he’s so great? He’s nothing. He’s a fucking bum. And there’s a reason he don’t wanna fight me and he don’t have no fight lined up, cause he’s a nobody and he f**king is unprofessional, and ruined the UFC’s business, man,” Covington continued.

“What are you doing missing weight by nine pounds? Unprofessional f**king dog-face-looking motherf**ker. Like, dude, it’s just such a disrespect slap in the face of the big bosses of the UFC. Ari Emanuel, Hunter Campbell, Dana White. These guys. I mean, come on. The guy got a golden opportunity to fight the easiest guy in the division, Nate Diaz, and he goes out there and he makes a joke of the division. He’s laughing on the scale. Like bro, that’s not cool, dude. Like, this is a business. This is about making money for the business. And when you laugh and joke like this is just a joke. Like, dude, there’s a reason he’s not professional. He’s not gonna be in any big fights.”

