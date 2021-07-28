Colby Covington bashes American Top Team and disrespects Dustin Poirier’s wife

Top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington split with American Top Team last year and the departure has been anything but cordial.

Covington’s time at the renown Florida gym became strained due to his outspoken nature and willingness to trash talk teammates.

“I didn’t want to bring up their name and give them any pub because they don’t deserve anything. They’re not this top team, and they’re not American because they don’t believe in freedom of speech. They kick someone out for freedom of speech. The energy that was in the gym everyday, I didn’t want to complain and make those excuses, but it was bad,” Covington told Submission Radio.

After firing shots at his former team, Covington took aim at his former teammates. “Everybody knows the history that I’ve had with some of those fighters – Journeyman Street Judas Masvidal, Doofus Dustin Poirier.”

Covington took things to another level when he included Poirier’s wife, Jolie, in his attack.

“The fake nice guy [Poirier]. The fake charitable family man, his little Jezebel of a wife,” Covington said.

Covington is expected to face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch in the UFC 268 main event on Nov. 6. Usman finished Covington in their first fight by TKO in the fifth round.