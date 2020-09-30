HOT OFF THE WIRE

Colby Covington attended Presidential Debate as guest of President Donald Trump

September 30, 2020
UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington was in attendance at Tuesday night’s Presidential Debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Covington, alongside UFC president Dana White, has long been a vocal supporter of President Trump.

When Covington was the interim UFC welterweight champion, he accompanied White to the White House, where he presented President Trump with his UFC championship belt.

He has also often worn President Trump’s electoral garb during Fight Week and after his bouts. Covington stumped for Trump after his recent victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you though that was a beating, just wait until Nov. 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe (Biden). That’s gonna be a landslide.”

President Trump called Covington following his win over Woodley to personally congratulate him. A call that was aired live on ESPN+.

Covington has also attended Trump rallies, including a recent event in Las Vegas. He was in attendance at the first Presidential Debate as a special guest of President Trump.

