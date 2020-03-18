Colby Covington apologizes to teammate Dustin Poirier

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington on Monday ripped on teammate Dustin Poirier. On Tuesday, he did an about face, apologizing and admitting that he broke a promise to his agent and the head of American Top Team, Dan Lambert.

“I want to apologise to my teammate, Dustin Poirier. I broke a promise to my agent, Dan Lambert. And I really do feel bad, and I feel ashamed. Yesterday, I was asked a question by (Ariel) Helwani about Dustin, my teammate, and I kind of lost my cool. I was too busy spitting fire on the world and I was so hyped up about the Woodley fight that I kind of went off on Dustin. I just want to say that I’m sorry, Dustin. You’re still my friend, we can be friends,” Covington said during an interview with Submission Radio.

“I want to have a civil gym and I don’t want there to be drama or beef in the gym.”

On Monday’s edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Covington ripped on Poirier, saying while they had called a truce in the gym, he couldn’t make any promises about what might happen on the street. That came just days after a potential fight with Tyron Woodley, another ATT teammate, fell apart because of UFC event postponements because of pandemic concerns.

Though he apologized to Poirier, Covington admitted he was mostly apologizing to Lambert.

“I’m really apologizing to Dan Lambert. I broke a promise. We made a promise that – he’s in a different weight class. He’s a lightweight, I’m a welterweight. Our business and our paths are not gonna cross, so there’s no reason to talk about each other. Let’s keep everything normal at the gym, and guys can interact and train, and they can hate each other, but we have enough space in the gym where there shouldn’t be any problems, let’s just handle our business. And I broke that promise with Dan, and I told him I wasn’t going to talk about Dustin, he’s not gonna talk about me, and I’m ashamed, man. I’m usually not like this, but you know, I’m a man to admit when I’m wrong, and I’m wrong, I made a mistake,” said Covington.

“I’ve learned from my mistake and I’m gonna be better. I’m sorry, Dan Lambert. I’m sorry, Dustin. Love you guys, American Top Team forever.”

