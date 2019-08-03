Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman separated by security during volatile UFC on ESPN 5 interview

Colby and Usman come face to face ?#UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/8QnApWW3C7 — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

(Video courtesy of the UFC and ESPN)

Former interim UFC welterweight titleholder Colby Covington kept his run toward a shot at champion Kamaru Usman moving forward, as he rolled over former champion Robbie Lawler in the UFC on ESPN 5 main event on Saturday in Newark, N.J.

His shot at the belt could have come unhinged, however, if not for a small pack of security surrounding Covington and Usman during the UFC on ESPN 5 post-show on ESPN+.

Usman was alongside Karyn Bryant and Rashad Evans as part of the post-show coverage team when Covington appeared on the show to discuss not only his fight with Lawler, but the pending match-up with Usman. The two have already had outside-of-the-cage run-ins before, so it probably wasn’t the best idea to have Usman on the desk for this event. Then again, it’ll probably account for a significant amount of free publicity for the fight.

Check out the volatile situation, as security forces kept Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman separated during their UFC on ESPN 5 post-show interview on ESPN+.

Colby Covington’s complete UFC on ESPN 5 post-show interview clash with Kamaru Usman

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)