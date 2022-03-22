HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 post-fight

featuredNate Diaz tweets support for Jorge Masvidal following Colby Covington encounter

featuredChampion Sergio Pettis out of Bellator Grand Prix due to injury

Chael Sonnen Bellator 192 scrum

featuredChael Sonnen faces a multitude of charges following Las Vegas hotel brawl

featuredColby Covington surrounded by police at Miami restaurant after Jorge Masvidal altercation | Video

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal throw down in Miami restaurant, police called

March 22, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal just fought at UFC 272 on March 5, but their differences weren’t completely settled that night. The two former teammates, best friends, and sparring partners reportedly got into a physical altercation at a Miami Restaurant on Monday.

Talk show host and podcaster Andy Slater broke the news via Twitter.

“SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. Police have been called,” Slater wrote on Twitter.

Jorge Masvidal posts video directed toward Colby Covington after restaurant altercation

Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision in the UFC 272 main event. The story is developing.

Colby Covington surrounded by police at Miami restaurant after Jorge Masvidal altercation | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA