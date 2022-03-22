Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal throw down in Miami restaurant, police called

UFC welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal just fought at UFC 272 on March 5, but their differences weren’t completely settled that night. The two former teammates, best friends, and sparring partners reportedly got into a physical altercation at a Miami Restaurant on Monday.

Talk show host and podcaster Andy Slater broke the news via Twitter.

“SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. Police have been called,” Slater wrote on Twitter.

Jorge Masvidal posts video directed toward Colby Covington after restaurant altercation

Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision in the UFC 272 main event. The story is developing.

Colby Covington surrounded by police at Miami restaurant after Jorge Masvidal altercation | Video