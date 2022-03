Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal hurl insults at each other in Stephen A. Smith interview | Video

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal join Stephen A’s World to discuss how their friendship turned sour then exchange some trash talk ahead of their main event fight.

The two former teammates and training partners turned bitter rivals headline Saturday’s UFC 272 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Video Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

