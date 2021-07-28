Colby Covington accuses Kamaru Usman of PED usage: “He’s been doing EPO his whole career”

It would be an understatement to suggest Colby Covington is outspoken.

The no. 1 contender in the welterweight division, who will face division champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch for the UFC’s 170 pound title at UFC 268, even has nicknames for those he is not too fond of.

Whether it be ‘Con-man McGregor’, ‘Dustin Soyrier’, ‘Street Judas Masvidal’ or ‘Marty Fakenewsman’, ‘Chaos’ is at a point where he does not even refer to their real names in interviews anymore.

But Covington has been using one name in particular rather frequently.

‘Marty Juiceman, the CEO of EPO’.

Of course, Covington is referring to his next opponent in Kamaru Usman. But what makes him believe that Usman has used performance enhancing substances in the past?

According to their website, Usman has never been sanctioned by USADA, the UFC’s anti-doping program, since they started testing fighters for banned substances in 2016.

But in Covington’s opinion, it is clear to him that Usman is the ‘CEO of EPO’, and he elaborated on his claims in an interview with Submission Radio.

“He’s been doing EPO his whole career,” Covington claimed on Submission Radio. “It’s so obvious. His chemical imbalance in his body. He’s got the pimples all over his back, all over his face. You’re a 35-year-old man. You’re not going through puberty and you’re in your teens anymore. You should not be having that chemical imbalance and that breakout. That’s from his testosterone being out of whack, and his estrogen and testosterone levels are out of whack.”

Covington also maintained that he knows other fighters that Usman has trained with, along with former college wrestling counterparts that can confirm his serious accusation.

“I’ve heard firsthand from some people that he trained with, some people that I might have went to wrestle in college with that said the same thing,” Covington said. “They could verify that he has done EPO and he’s injected in his ass. He’s the CEO of EPO, he’s Marty Juiceman.”

Covington said despite his accusation of Usman using performance-enhancing drugs, he said he is not concerned about it ahead of his rematch with him for the welterweight title at UFC 268.

“I know he’s gonna be doing it. There’s ways to get around the test. They’re not blood testing, they’re doing a piss test here and there,” Covington said. “They’re not gonna blood test him, they’re gonna let him get away with it. But you’ve got to live with that the rest of your life. You’ve got to live with that in your conscience, that you had to cheat your whole way through your career. I know I’m an all natural American. I work the hard way, blue collar, earned it. Blood, sweat and tears, this is earned to the very core. To the very root, naturally. I didn’t cheat, I didn’t cut corners, I took the long way to get here.

“He has to live with that. He’s gonna have problems later in life, his organs, all that stuff’s gonna shut down. He knows he’s taking years off his life. But that’s the choice he has to live with. If that’s what he wants to do, that’s what he’s doing. But you cannot stop destiny, and this is destiny. Nov. 6 is destiny. Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington will be the UFC welterweight champion of the world, and there’s not a steroid in the world that can stop it.”

Despite Covington’s conviction, it would be remiss not to mention that his accusations are unsubstantiated.

