Cody Stamman Sees UFC 228 Opponent Aljamain Sterling as Next Step to Title Contention

There’s no denying that bantamweight Cody Stamann’s win over Bryan Caraway at UFC 222 last March was harder than it should have been.

Heading into the bout, it appeared that Stamann might not be healthy enough to fight, let alone win, but he persevered and picked up a split-decision victory.

“A lot of people on my team didn’t want me in the fight because of injuries I sustained leading up to it,’ Stamann told MMAWeekly.com. “I tore my meniscus and had a couple broken ribs.

“I went out there and did what I had to do to win. It gave me an idea what the elite competition is like and gave me more confidence that I’m going to be successful in my career coming up.”

While there was legitimately some trepidation to whether or not Stamann should fight Caraway, the opportunity to face a name opponent in the UFC was just too great to pass up.

“Initially, I thought there was no way I could fight, but after a week of resting my ribs, I thought I could recover enough that I could go in the fight,” said Stamann. “I thought I could work around the injuries.

“It’s just one of those opportunities (you can’t pass up). (Caraway) was a Top 10 guy, and I’ve been looking to a shortcut to the Top 10, and he was my ticket. Initially, I didn’t think I could fight, but after a couple of days, I said let’s fight.”

At UFC 228 on Sept. 8 in Dallas, Texas, Stamann (17-1) will look to remain undefeated in the promotion when he takes on Aljamain Sterling (15-3) in a preliminary bantamweight bout.

“I’ve just got to impose my will on him and fight my game,” Stamann said. “I know I can beat (Sterling). That’s why I called him out on Twitter. I don’t think he can beat me. He’s another guy in the Top 10 I know I can beat.

“It’s just a matter of me fighting my fight and not let him get his game going. I let Joey impose his game plan in the first round and I paid for it, so this time I’m going to go in there and fight my fight and beat him up.”

Having worked his way to the UFC and now into a ranked position within the company, Stamann’s next goal is to put himself in the conversation for a bantamweight title shot.

“I’m really fortunate to be in the position that I’m in,” said Stamann. “And I think my hard work is reflected in the cage. For this next year, I want to be a (title) contender.

“I said I wanted to be in the Top 10 and I’m in the Top 10, so next I want to be a contender for the title. I absolutely know I can beat any guy in the world, so it’s just about doing the necessary things to make that happen.”

               

