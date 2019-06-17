Cody Stamann intends to be in the UFC title talk by year’s end

Though he picked up a victory in his March bout against Alejandro Perez at UFC 235, bantamweight Cody Stamann doesn’t feel completely satisfied with the win.

According to Stamann, picking up a decision victory isn’t enough. He wants to get finishes to help distinguish himself in the stacked 135-pound division.

“Obviously, it looks like I had a dominant performance over Perez, but in my eyes my performance is mediocre,” Stamann told MMAWeekly.com.

“For me, my expectations for myself are to go out and finish him and fight a lot better than I did. It made me want to work a little harder and make more adjustments for this next one.”

Though Stamann has shown a lot of growth since turning pro eight years ago, he still feels like he’s yet to reach his full potential.

“I think I’ve definitely improved leaps and bounds,” said Stamann. “My training is much more structured; this is my full-time job now.

“I continue to improve and don’t feel I’ve peaked as an athlete. I feel like I have a lot of upside still, but I’m getting closer and closer to being the best version of myself that I can be.”

On Saturday in Greenville, S.C., Stamann (18-2) will look to pick up his second win a row when he faces Rob Font (16-4) in the bantamweight co-main event at UFC on ESPN+ 12.

“I have a distinct wrestling advantage and will be able to take the fight to the ground when I want to,” Stamann said. “It will start to open up striking opportunities too. It really does. I start taking guys down, their stand-up goes to s—, and my stand-up starts working.

“Rob Font pretty much throws the same s— every fight, so I don’t think he’s going to come up with anything that’s going to surprise me. I’ve seen every good weapon he has, so I know I what to expect, and I know what I’m getting in Rob Font. I just have to go out there, impose my will, and get a W.”

Due to the depth of competition at 135 pounds, Stamann knows there’s no easy route to a title shot, but he’s looking to set himself up for just that opportunity before the close of 2019.

“Winning a huge fight in a distinct way against a Top 10 guy can kind of catapult you to the top, but at 135 pounds everyone is really good everywhere, so there’s no easy route,” said Stamann. “Every single guy is tough. At this weight class, there’s not a fast road to the top.

“I’m going to go out and dust Rob Font and then fight somebody a little bit higher up. I think that by the end of 2019 we can start talking about me being in position for title contention.”