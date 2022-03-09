Cody Law is happy to be fighting, and has a plan heading into Bellator 276

Since turning pro in October, 2020 not much has gotten in the way of featherweight Cody Law.

In five fights, law has picked up five wins, including four finishes. It’s been the kind of start that has Law excited to continue his momentum into 2022.

“It was a good year (in 2021),” Law told MMAWeekly.com. “I got three wins, two finishes, and was pretty active. I’m just happy to keep fighting. Hopefully this year will be just as active, if not more, and I’ll have another undefeated year.”

Entering his third year as a pro fighter, Law feels like he is far from hitting his ceiling in terms of his development.

“Especially because I’m so young in career, the improvement curve is still pretty steep,” said Law. “I still have so much to learn.

“Every week I’m learning. Every fight I come back the next day and train I feel like I’m a better fighter because I have that experience in the cage. I feel like I’ll continue to improve like this for a while.”

At Bellator 276 this Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri, Law (5-0) puts his unblemished record on the line versus late replacement James Adcock (7-4) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 276.

“I know he’s a southpaw and maybe more of a grappler,” Law said of Adcock. “I’ve trained for both. I’m happy he’s a southpaw, because maybe I’ll do better than I did against the last southpaw.

“I’m just happy to be fighting. There are adjustments that I can make on the fly against a southpaw. You just make the change and execute.”

When he looks at his 2022, Law has a definite idea of where he’d like find himself by year’s end.

“I have a plan,” said Law. “I always have a plan.

“I really wanted to fight in March, then I would like to fight again in the summer, June or July would be really good or late fall or early winter. Then get one more probably just after New Year’s. Four fights in 12 months would be really nice.”