Cody Law gunning for knockout against Theodore Macuka at Bellator 262

Following back-to-back victories to kick off his pro career in 2020, featherweight Cody Law was looking to keep his winning his winning ways going when he faced Nathan Ghareeb at Bellator 256 this past April. And while the fight didn’t quite go how Law was hoping, he none the less was able to remain undefeated.

Following finishes in his first two fights, Law went the full three rounds for the first time in his career to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Ghareeb.

“I went all three rounds, and originally I wasn’t real happy with it, but looking back on it I’m happy to have gotten the experience of going the full 15 minutes under my belt, and am just moving forward from there,’ Law told MMAWeekly.com.

“I learned a lot, and worked on a lot of things since then, and am excited to go out there and compete again.”

At such an early stage of his career, gaining experience of any kind is a good thing for Law.

“There are little things I fought through in that fight that you don’t really see on the film,” said Law. “Couple different little nagging injuries; I ruptured my eardrum in the first round, like slapping my ears, so my ear was bleeding; little things I hadn’t experienced yet.

“It’s kind of one of those fights where I felt like everything kind of went wrong for me, even though it didn’t look like that. I got to learn a lot from it and go back to the practice things and work on things, work on guard, work on a bunch of little things that I’m going to show (in the upcoming fight).”

This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Law (3-0) will look to keep his winning streak going when he faces Theodore Macuka (1-0) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 262.

Khabib shot down Georges St-Pierre scrap

“It could be wrong, but on paper (Macuka is) six feet, but I’ve fought a bunch of six feet guys when I was an amateur,” Law said. “Three or four guys were pretty tall. So I’ve been fighting tall guys and beating tall guys. I’m used to it.

“He’s a striker, he’s a taekwondo guy. Obviously I can take down and do what I want on the ground whenever I want. I just want to go in there, mix it up, and try to get a good knockout for myself and my career, but if it goes to the ground that will be good too.”

With the coronavirus taking much of Law’s 2020 away from him, he’s looking to make up for lost time and have a busy second half of 2021.

“I didn’t fight too much last year,” said Law. “I’d like to fight in the fall and at the very end of the year. You never know what’s ahead, but that’s my plan, and we’ll see what Bellator has in plan for me.”