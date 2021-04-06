Cody Law expects to remain undefeated at Bellator 256

After finishing up his amateur career and being forced to wait for MMA to return following the wake of the novel coronavirus, featherweight Cody Law finished out his 2020 in a big way by picking up back to back wins in Bellator to start off his pro career.

Despite missing out on several months of action due to lockdown, Law couldn’t be much more pleased with how his 2020 turned out.

“I had a little bit of time with my family, which I appreciated, then I got to go to American Top Team, and I signed with Bellator and had two fights back to back, it was a great year,” Law told MMAWeekly.com.

“I made money, got wins, am with the best team in the world now, so 2020 was great. 2021 I’m expecting to be even better because I have a lot of momentum right now and I’m excited to see what happens.”

As for how he performed in his two wins in Bellator last year over Orlando Ortega in October and then in December against Kenny Champion, Law happy to have gotten two different experiences from both victories.

“The first one was quick, was not much to work with, but I hit a nice D’Arce choke that we had been working on a couple weeks before that, so that’s always exciting,” said Law.

“The second fight in the moment I was disappointed with it, but looking back I’m happy with how it went. I got three rounds of experience essentially. I got the finish, but still got a lot experience going three rounds. I’m always looking to perform better in my next one and continue to improve each fight after that.”

Cody Law faces Nathan Ghareeb at Bellator 256

On Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Law (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Nathan Ghareeb (2-0) in a 145-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 256.

Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264

“I think maybe he wrestled before, looks to be a striker, uses his hands well, but I’m looking to go in there and get after him,” Law said of Ghareeb. “Attack the body; attack the head; whatever he gives me. If it goes to the ground I’ll take him down and make him quit. I’m happy with either one.”

While Law does look forward to big things for himself in MMA, to get there he’s going to go one step at a time.

“I’ve got a big picture goal in mind, so everything is leading else kind of leads to that,” said Law. “I know where I want to be at the end of my career, so each fight is just another progression toward it.

“I want to be undefeated, a multi-time world champion, and hopefully have financial security and freedom. Each of these fights is another step in that direction, so that’s my mindset.”

Bellator 255 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)