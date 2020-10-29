Cody Law expects to finish Orlando Ortega early at Bellator 250

Following a standout amateur career that saw him go undefeated in five fights, including three finishes, featherweight Cody Law felt like it was time to turn pro in 2020.

Backed by the evaluation of his game by his teammates, Law’s growth from a wrestler to a full-fledged MMA fighter made it clear that he was ready for the next step.

“Once I got down here to American Top Team and am sparring with the best pros in the world every day, I thought it was definitely time to go pro, and everyone agreed,” Law told MMAWeekly.com.

“I grew up as a wrestler, so I had to learn to get comfortable in the fire with punches coming at me. It’s a different kind of conditioning. I think those two years as an amateur built my conditioning, built my reflexes, made me more comfortable in there.”

While making the move from wrestling to MMA did present some challenges for Law, he feels like he was able to quickly overcome some hurdles other fighters have and develop some aspects of his game more naturally that others might.

“I’ve been watching fights since I was a kid, so a lot of the striking and the boxing and the head movement came natural to me,” said Law. “Of course I didn’t just step in there knowing what I had to do, but it definitely happened a lot faster than expected.

“I feel like I’m jumping levels. I feel like I can strike with the best guys in the world right now. I can grapple with the best guys. I can go with anybody anywhere, so I’m pretty excited to get out there and show it.”

On Thursday in Uncasville, Conn., Law (0-0) makes his pro debut versus fellow newcomer Orlando Ortega (0-0) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 250.

“From what I’ve seen he’s a wild striker, so maybe he’ll come out swinging for the fences or maybe not,” Law said of Ortega. “I’m not really putting too much faith in one or the other.

“I’m going to go in there and do my thing and finish him early. I’m here to get finishes. I don’t want to just wrestle guys, hang on, and win decisions – I want to go in there and put guys away – that’s what I’m here for.”

While Law is just at the start of his MMA journey, he’s got a very specific overall goal in mind. As lofty as it may be, Law is intent on not settling for anything less than being an all-time great.

“My number one goal is to be the best fighter of all time,” said Law. “Of course I can say that and not have any fights, but you’ve got to start somewhere.

“I want to be 1-0, I want to be 5-0, I just want to be the best ever. If I set that goal everything else is going to take care of itself. I’ve just got to focus on being the very best.”