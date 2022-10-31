Cody Garbrandt wants trilogy bout with T.J. Dillashaw

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt wants to spark up an old rivalry and called for a trilogy bout against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Garbrandt took aim at Dillashaw on social media, calling his former teammate a ‘b*tch’ and alluded to Dillashaw’s past use of performance-enhancing drugs.

“This dude is a b*tch. 10 days before our first fight the UFC flew me to Las Vegas to get epidural shots in my back because I couldn’t even walk I didn’t make any excuses or cry about it after I lost this cheating bastard. Me vs tj book that shit epo can’t save you anymore,” Garbrandt wrote on Twitter.

Dillashaw holds two knockout wins over Grabrandt. He’s lost five of his last six fights, but hopes to rebound at the expense of Dillashaw. Dillashaw is coming off a loss to champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 and will likely be out of competition for an extended period of time while he addresses a shoulder injury. His left shoulder became dislocated early in the championship bout with Sterling.

