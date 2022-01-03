Cody Garbrandt wants to ‘whoop’ Sean O’Malley’s ass

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has had a tough go since losing the title to T.J. Dillashaw in November 2017. ‘No Love’ has suffered five losses in his last six fights, including his flyweight debut in his last outing at UFC 269 on Dec. 11.

Rising bantamweight star ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley has called out Garbrandt a few times in the past. The two even had an inpromptu face-off during the UFC 269 Pre-fight Press Conference.

Unsuccessful in his 125-pound debut, Garbrandt isn’t ruling out moving back up to the bantamweight division. In fact, he has an opponent in mind if he does.

“There’s a lot of really good match-ups (at 135). Sean O’Malley, I really want to whoop his ass. That’s a fight that’s looming,” Garbrandt said during his ‘Rollin with the Homie’ podcast on his YouTube channel. “Hopefully, that could possibly be my next one.”

“I want that fight,” said Garbrandt. “He might not want to fight me now because I’m not in the rankings at 135, and he’s ranked. That would be a good fight.”

Garbrandt may be on a downward trajectory in his fighting career, but he scoffed at any talk of retirement. He knows that one good win could be the start of a climb back into title contention.

“When it’s over, I say that it’s over, not the fans, not Dana (White), not f*cking anybody but me,” Garbrandt said. “I’m 30-years old. I still have a lot left in the tank to do. We’ll make the corrections. We’ll figure it out.”