Cody Garbrandt updates wrist injury, timeline for UFC return

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Three years ago, Cody Garbrandt was at the top of the UFC bantamweight division. After three consecutive losses, he went back to the drawing board, but the drawing board threw a wrench in the works. Garbrandt damaged his wrists in training.

Having been on the sidelines since March, Garbrandt is now eyeing his return and recently provided an update on his injuries and the timeline for his next fight.