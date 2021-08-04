Cody Garbrandt to move down to flyweight for fight against Kai Kara-France

After frequent speculation, Cody Garbrandt is officially making his move down to flyweight.

The former UFC bantamweight champion and no. 6 ranked bantamweight contender will move down to 125 pounds to face City Kickboxing product and no. 7 ranked flyweight Kai Kara-France, according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Garbrant enjoyed great success in the bantamweight division. He captured the UFC bantamweight championship by defeating Dominick Cruz via unanimous decision at UFC 207 in Dec. 2016.

However, despite reaching the pinnacle of the 135 pound division, Garbrandt suffered some setbacks after winning the belt.

‘No Love’ dropped the bantamweight title in his first championship defense against TJ Dillashaw, as he suffered a second round knockout loss at UFC 217. He subsequently lost a rematch against his former Team Alpha Male teammate and training partner by way of TKO at UFC 227.

Garbrandt then suffered a knockout loss to Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235, putting him at a three fight losing streak.

While he rebounded with a highlight reel knockout victory against Rafael Assunção at UFC 250, his most recent fight at bantamweight was a unanimous decision loss to no. 4 ranked contender Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27.

Gabrandt’s matchup against Kara-France, who is 5-2 in the UFC, presents a chance for the former UFC world champion to reinvent himself at an opportune age of just 30-years-old.

Garbrandt’s flyweight debut is currently slated to take place Dec. 11.