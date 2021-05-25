Cody Garbrandt releases emotional video statement after UFC Vegas 27 loss

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was defeated by no. 3 ranked Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 27 main event on May 22 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was his fourth loss in his last five fights.

He won the title as an undefeated fighter at UFC 207 in December 2016, defeating Dominick Cruz by a one-sided unanimous decision. “No Love” was defeated by TJ Dillashaw in his first title defense at UFC 217 in November 2017. He didn’t win another bout until June 2020.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by Current MMA, an emotional Garbrandt thanked his fans for their support and said that the was battling himself inside the Octagon last Saturday.

“Rob was the better man today,” Garbrandt said.” I just feel like I was fighting myself in there, battling myself, and I’m not taking anything away from him, congrats on his camp. First and foremost, thank God for keeping us both safe in there. A lot of positives come from this, brush it off, and get back with my coaches and teammates. We’re still striving to be the best and be the world champion. Sometimes there’s adversity that comes along in your dreams and makes you work harder, makes you realize what needs to be done, and makes it that much sweeter climbing up the mountain.”

“I’m just really thankful,” he continued. “I wanted to come on here and just tell you guys how much I appreciate and love your support. It’s very appreciated. I’m trying to fight my heart out for you guys. Thank you.”

