Cody Garbrandt out of UFC 255 title fight with torn bicep

Cody Garbrandt’s quest to win the UFC flyweight championship will have to wait.

Garbrandt on Friday confirmed an initial report by Combate that he is out of a planned UFC 255 headliner opposite flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. He indicated that he had torn a biceps muscle on Monday.

Though Garbrandt told the UFC he could be ready to fight by the end of December, the promotion opted to replace him and give No. 4 ranked flyweight Alex Perez the shot. Garbrantd, who would be making his UFC flyweight debut, will have to wait until 2021 for a shot at the belt.

“F—in’ tore my bicep on Monday. Title shot in 2021,” Garbrandt wrote in a Twitter comment.

“I asked the UFC for an end of December fight. They decided to (go with a) replacement, which is understandable, but you can’t fight destiny. 2021, I’ll be the World Champ.”

Garbrandt (12-3) is the former UFC bantamweight champion. He defeated Dominick Cruz to win the belt, but then lost it in his first defense opposite T.J. Dillashaw. After a second consecutive loss to Dillashaw, Garbrandt defeated top bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 in June before deciding to make the move to 125 pounds.

