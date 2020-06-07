Cody Garbrandt lands last-second bone-crushing knockout at UFC 250

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 7, 2020
Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was desperate to end a three-fight skid that began with the loss of the belt in 2017. But he did just that on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Though he was dominating his UFC 250 co-main event with Raphael Assuncao, it was the final second of the second round that established Garbrandt’s return to form. 

As Assuncao moved in, Garbrandt landed a face-crushing right hand that has been the calling card of his career. And just like that, Garbrandt is back in the mix at 135 pounds!

