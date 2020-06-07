HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC 250 post-fight press

featuredDana White on Conor McGregor’s retirement and Jorge Masvidal’s demands (UFC 250 Post-Fight)

Conor McGregor UFC 246 walk-off knockout

featuredConor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

Amanda Nunes lands punch on Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

featuredAmanda Nunes dominates Felicia Spencer in historic win at UFC 250

featuredUFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Post-fight Press Conference

Cody Garbrandt, ‘I don’t fear any man. I fear myself.’ (UFC 250 Post-Fight)

June 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt snapped a three-fight losing streak with a walk-off knockout win over Raphael Assuncao in the UFC 250 co-main event on Saturday.  “No Love” connected with a right hand with one second remaining in the second round that rendered Assuncao unconscious and face-down on the canvas.

Following the bonus-winning performance, Garbrandt fielded questions from the media during the event’s post-fight press conference at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.  Hear everything the former champion had to say.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Conor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA