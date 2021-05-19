Cody Garbrandt discusses overcoming COVID-19: ‘It was intense’

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27 event against Rob Font and discusses the recovering from COVID-19 and preparing for the fight.

Garbrandt hasn’t fought since UFC 250 in June 2020. He snapped a three-fight losing streak in his last outing with a dramatic knockout win over Raphael Assuncao. On Saturday, “No Love” expects to move a step closer to getting a title shot.

