HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC president Dana White reacts to new CDC mask rules

featuredUFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

featuredDana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight

featuredCharles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

Cody Garbrandt discusses overcoming COVID-19: ‘It was intense’

May 19, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27 event against Rob Font and discusses the recovering from COVID-19 and preparing for the fight.

Garbrandt hasn’t fought since UFC 250 in June 2020. He snapped a three-fight losing streak in his last outing with a dramatic knockout win over Raphael Assuncao. On Saturday, “No Love” expects to move a step closer to getting a title shot.

Derrick Lewis KOs man trying to break into his car, posts IG video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA