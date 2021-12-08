HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes says ‘delusional’ ‘clown’ Julianna Pena will regret pre-fight trash talk

Dustin Poirier

featuredDustin Poirier reveals his career plans after Charles Oliviera fight

featuredDominick Cruz says Daniel Cormier doesn’t do his homework before commentating | UFC 269 Media Day Video

featuredSean O’Malley says that he doesn’t pick his fights | UFC 269 Media Day Video

Cody Garbrandt details health struggles leading up to his last two fights | UFC 269 Media Day Video

December 8, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will make his flyweight debut this weekend on the UFC 269 main card against Kai Kara-France.

Garbrandt has overcome some serious health issues leading up to his last two fights including getting COVID-19, developing pneumonia, and have a kidney infection. This training camp has gone much better. Hear what Garbrandt had to say during the UFC 269 Media Day.

Dustin Poirier: ‘If Conor McGregor’s leg wouldn’t have broke, I would have broke his heart’ | Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA