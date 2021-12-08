Cody Garbrandt details health struggles leading up to his last two fights | UFC 269 Media Day Video

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will make his flyweight debut this weekend on the UFC 269 main card against Kai Kara-France.

Garbrandt has overcome some serious health issues leading up to his last two fights including getting COVID-19, developing pneumonia, and have a kidney infection. This training camp has gone much better. Hear what Garbrandt had to say during the UFC 269 Media Day.

