Cody Brundage feels comfortable everywhere against Erick Lozano in Lights Out Championship 6 title fight

Busy is the name of the game for middleweight Cody Brundage’s first year as a pro MMA fighter.

In addition to having his final amateur bout to start the year, Brundage has fought three times so far as a professional, in addition to taking a big step in his life outside the cage.

“2019 has been a huge year for me,” Brundage told MMAWeekly.com. “I made my pro debut in April and this will be my fourth professional fight within the year; I also had an amateur fight this year; so five fights this year. I got married this year. I’ve had a lot going on.

“I’m fighting for a professional title before the year is out, so I’m kind of falling right into line with where I wanted to be. I wanted to get one more fight in and be 5-0 before the end of the year, but overall I think the year has turned out pretty great.”

For Brundage being so active is something he’s done since he first got into MMA, so having the hectic schedule he’s had in 2019 is no big deal.

“As an amateur I stayed super busy,” said Brundage. “In just over a year I had six amateur fights. So I’ve always been super active.

“I don’t cut a lot of weight, so because of that I don’t feel like I need a lot of head’s up, I don’t feel like I need a lot of notice. I’m not training for a specific opponent; I’m just training to be a better fighter. It kind of lends itself to being a more active fighter, I think.”

On Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., Brundage (3-0) will look to add the first pro MMA title to his resume when he faces Erick Lozano (13-15) in the 185-pound championship main event of Lights Out Championship 6.

“I think Erick is a very experienced fighter, and that’s something no one can take away from him, and is probably his biggest advantage in this fight,” Brundage said. “I would much rather be favored in all the technical areas and maybe have less fights than have more fights and not be as well-rounded of a fighter.

“I think when it comes to striking, and the power, athleticism, the grappling; I think I hold the advantage in all those areas. I feel comfortable everywhere with him, and that’s always a good fight to go into where you feel good everywhere and don’t necessarily have to force anything.”

A title would add to Brundage’s case for making a move up to the next level, which he hopes to secure for himself sometime in 2020.

“I always try to set a roadmap but it never works out to plan,” said Brundage. “My goal is to win this fight in December and then try to get in one two more before April or May when they start casting for Contender Series. At 6-0 or 5-0 I think I can definitely get a shot on there.

“That’s my road map, but it never works out as planned, so I’ll also just kind of roll with the punches.”