HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 253 Adesanya vs Costa live results

featuredUFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa Live Results

Conor McGregor Picks Mayweather-Pacquiao

featuredConor McGregor says he’s boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East

UFC 253 Adesanya vs Costa weigh-in face-offs

featuredIsrael Adesanya and Paulo Costa have to be separated during UFC 253 face-off

UFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

featuredUFC 253 weigh-in results: Championship doubleheader set, but two fighters miss weight

Coach: Paulo Costa will ‘social distance Adesanya’s nose from his face’ at UFC 253

September 26, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

“Captain” Eric, Paulo Costa’s coach, checks in from UFC 253 on Fight Island to announce his fighter is the future of the UFC.

He believes Costa will beat Israel Adesanya with his wrestling and grappling and delves deep into the fight, declaring Costa will “social distance [Israel Adesanya’s] nose from his face by six feet.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa: Odds Breakdown

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa beach face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA