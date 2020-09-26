Coach: Paulo Costa will ‘social distance Adesanya’s nose from his face’ at UFC 253

“Captain” Eric, Paulo Costa’s coach, checks in from UFC 253 on Fight Island to announce his fighter is the future of the UFC.

He believes Costa will beat Israel Adesanya with his wrestling and grappling and delves deep into the fight, declaring Costa will “social distance [Israel Adesanya’s] nose from his face by six feet.”

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa beach face-offs

