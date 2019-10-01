Coach: Georges St-Pierre would only return for Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor mega fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 1, 2019
(Courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Though former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has officially retired, is there any chance that he might be tempted to step back in the Octagon and give us all one more rush?

St-Pierre’s longtime coach, Firas Zahabi, seems to think the coals to his fighter’s competitive fires are beginning to fade out, but that he could see St-Pierre returning for a monster fight with either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor.

After St-Pierre defeated Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship and then bolted before defending it as he had promised he would, UFC president Dana White was soured on St-Pierre ever setting foot in the Octagon again at any weight other than welterweight, where he had once ruled the roost.

Recently, however, White softened his stance, admitting that he would be interested in a potential fight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre. 

Will it ever happen? Will a fight between GSP and Conor McGregor? Zahabi recently discussed St-Pierre’s future in an interview with MMA Junkie.

