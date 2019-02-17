HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Phoenix Ngannou vs Velasquez Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night on ESPN Results: Ngannou vs Velasquez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredCoach: ‘Cain Velasquez Wants to Prove He Can Dominate Again’

Michael Page - Bellator

featuredMichael ‘Venom’ Page Ekes Out Decision Over Paul Daley in Grappling Heavy Grudge Match at Bellator 216

Cain Velasquez

featuredUFC Phoenix Weigh-in Results: Heavyweight Headliner Set, but Several Fighters Miss Weight

Coach: ‘Cain Velasquez Wants to Prove He Can Dominate Again’

February 17, 2019
NoNo Comments

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez returns to the Octagon in the main event of the fight promotion’s debut on ESPN’s main cable network. The 36-year-old last fought in July 2016. Injuries sidelined Velasquez. Now that he’s healthy, the former champ is ready to begin the climb back to the top of the division.

Velasquez (14-2) faces hard-hitting Francis Ngannou (13-3) in the main event of UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday. Velasquez didn’t get a warm-up fight in his return. Ngannou is ranked No. 3 in the weight class and is a former title challenger.

Velasquez’ coach, Javier Mendez, thinks Ngannou is the toughest fight for Velasquez in the division other than teammate and titleholder Daniel Cormier.

TRENDING > UFC Phoenix Staredown Video: Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez Go Face to Face

“It’s the most dangerous fight for Cain,” said Mendez during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “Of course we’ll never fight DC, so outside of DC this is the next toughest challenge for Cain.”

It’s been nearly three years since Velasquez has competed, but his coach believes the former champion is better than ever and motivated to reclaim his crown.

“He’s stronger than he’s ever been. He hits pretty good. His speed is always good. His cardio is off the charts,” said Mendez. “His mentality is the number one thing. He wants it. He really wants to get back in the game and prove he can dominate again.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA